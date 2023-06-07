UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says No Point To Discuss Ukraine's NATO Membership If Kiev Loses In Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Stoltenberg Says No Point to Discuss Ukraine's NATO Membership If Kiev Loses in Conflict

There is no point in discussing Kiev's membership in NATO if there is no sovereign and democratic Ukraine after the conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) There is no point in discussing Kiev's membership in NATO if there is no sovereign and democratic Ukraine after the conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Unless Ukraine is able to exist as a sovereign independent democratic state in Europe there is no issue to discuss about membership at all," Stoltenberg said at Brussels Sprouts live podcast, hosted by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS).

