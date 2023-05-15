Stoltenberg Says Not Planning to Remain as NATO Head If Offered New Term in October

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that he has no plans to remain as the head of the alliance should he receive such a proposal in October when his term expires.

"I have made it clear that I have no other plans than to leave this fall. I will be almost twice as long as originally planned and that is what I have to say about that," Stoltenberg said at Q/A at the at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.