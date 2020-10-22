Stoltenberg Says Package of Political, Military Measures Prepared to Counter Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that in response to Russia's growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles NATO allies had prepared a package of political and military measures.

"Today we also addressed Russia's growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. The challenge is serious and growing in scale and complexity.

Allies have already agreed on a comprehensive response package of political and military measures; allies are acquiring new air and missile defense systems, including Patriot and SAMP/T batteries. We are also strengthening our advanced conventional capabilities, allies are investing in these new platforms including 5th generation fighter aircraft," Stoltenberg said at an online NATO ministerial meeting.

According to the NATO chief, the alliance is also concerned about Russian and Chinese efforts to develop capabilities that are capable of blinding or destroying satellites.