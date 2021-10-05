Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan Without Consulting NATO Factually Wrong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Reports that the United States decided to leave Afghanistan without consulting with the NATO allies is factually wrong, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday.

"(The United States) made that decision after extensive consultations with all allies.

I've seen reports that there have been no consultations. That's factually wrong. We had three ministerial meetings, we had a number of committee meetings and event council meetings at the ambassador level at NATO discussing whether to stay or leave Afghanistan throughout the whole winter, and even before that. So the idea that the United States did not consult is wrong," Stoltenberg said.