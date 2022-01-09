MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) NATO strives for better relations with Russia and is ready to discuss a political solution to the current crisis that would address Russia's security concerns, but only if there is reciprocity, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"It is possible to find together a path, a political way forward, and also to address Russia's concerns...

But there continues to be a risk of conflict," Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Financial Times ahead of the Russia-US and Russia-NATO talks.

Stoltenberg noted that there is no quick solution available to the issues, including regarding Ukraine, but confirmed that the West is prepared to discuss possible risk-reduction measures, such as arms control, transparency on military activity and exercises, and lines of communications.