Stoltenberg Says Risks Visible In Joint Russia-Belarus Military Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 09:50 PM

There are risks in joint Russia-Belarus military drills amid the situation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

"It is a serious risk that exercises like the exercise that is scheduled in Belarus can be used as a disguise for a military action, invasion of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told the Washington Post Live.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's military readiness now is higher than in 2014, including thanks to NATO.

