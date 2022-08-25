UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Russia-China Cooperation In Arctic Poses Challenge To NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Stoltenberg Says Russia-China Cooperation in Arctic Poses Challenge to NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic posed a strategic challenge to the values and interests of the alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic posed a strategic challenge to the values and interests of the alliance.

"Russia has significantly increased its military activity in recent years, setting up a new Arctic Command, opening hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites, including airfields and deep-water ports, and using the region as test-bed for novel weapon system," Stoltenberg wrote in an article for Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. "Russia's ability to disrupt Allied reinforcements across the North Atlantic is a strategic challenge to the Alliance."

China is also expanding its presence in the region, declaring itself a "near-Arctic state" and planning to create a "Polar Silk Road" connecting it with Europe through the Arctic, Stoltenberg wrote.

"Earlier this year, Beijing and Moscow pledged to intensify practical co-operation in the Arctic, as part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and interests," the NATO chief wrote.

Stoltenberg added that Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO would significantly strengthen the alliance's position in the Far North.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously said that the official participation of Helsinki and Stockholm in NATO strategic planning and the possible provision of the territory of these states for the deployment of strike weapons would change the security conditions in the Baltic region and the Arctic, and would require a revision of approaches to the defense of Russian territory.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe China Beijing Helsinki Stockholm Alliance Sweden Finland Silk Road Weapon

Recent Stories

Investigators Ask Court to Ban Former Russian Mayo ..

Investigators Ask Court to Ban Former Russian Mayor Roizman From Online Activiti ..

2 minutes ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely at various par ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Dengue week: awareness walk, seminar held

Dengue week: awareness walk, seminar held

2 minutes ago
 FCCI stresses bureaucracy, business community liai ..

FCCI stresses bureaucracy, business community liaison to make economic policies

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Chief to Attend Political Forum on U ..

EU Commission Chief to Attend Political Forum on Ukraine in Slovenia on August 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian cluster bombing in Ukraine 'horrendous': m ..

Russian cluster bombing in Ukraine 'horrendous': monitor

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.