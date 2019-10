Stoltenberg Says Shared Concerns Over North Syria Operation With Turkish Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he had shared his concerns over Ankara's operation in northern Syria with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Minister Cavusoglu and I also discussed Turkey's ongoing operation in northern Syria.

I shared with him my serious concerns about the ongoing operation and the risk of further destabilizing the region, escalating tensions, even more human suffering," Stoltenberg told a press conference.