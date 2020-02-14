UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says To Meet With Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers In Munich

Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Stoltenberg Says to Meet With Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers in Munich

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference about his plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I will also meet many of leaders during my stay in Munich, including the foreign ministers of China and Russia, also President Zelenskyy, and many others," Stoltenberg said.

