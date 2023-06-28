Stoltenberg Says Too Early to Talk About Impact of June 24 Events in Russia on Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) It is too early to draw any conclusions on the consequences of the June 24 events in Russia for the alliance, but NATO remains vigilant and ready, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"On the consequences of the mutiny or the events we saw in Russian over the weekend and over the last days, I think it is too early to make any final conclusion on the long-term consequences, including for NATO. But what we can say is that we are, of course, closely monitoring the developments and we have already increased our readiness and preparedness and our military presence in eastern part of alliance," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in the Hague.

The official added that the alliance will further strengthen collective defense with more capabilities to ensure the deterrence capabilities of NATO.