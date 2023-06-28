Open Menu

Stoltenberg Says Too Early To Talk About Impact Of June 24 Events In Russia On Alliance

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Stoltenberg Says Too Early to Talk About Impact of June 24 Events in Russia on Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) It is too early to draw any conclusions on the consequences of the June 24 events in Russia for the alliance, but NATO remains vigilant and ready, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"On the consequences of the mutiny or the events we saw in Russian over the weekend and over the last days, I think it is too early to make any final conclusion on the long-term consequences, including for NATO. But what we can say is that we are, of course, closely monitoring the developments and we have already increased our readiness and preparedness and our military presence in eastern part of alliance," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in the Hague.

The official added that the alliance will further strengthen collective defense with more capabilities to ensure the deterrence capabilities of NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance June

Recent Stories

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

50 minutes ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

50 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

52 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

52 minutes ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

52 minutes ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

52 minutes ago
WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

52 minutes ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

1 hour ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

1 hour ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

1 hour ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World