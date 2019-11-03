MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German Bild newspaper that he did not question Turkey's membership of the alliance despite Ankara's military operation in northern Syria.

The NATO chief stressed that even though Turkish actions were condemned by many NATO member state, he still saw the country as an important ally and player in the region, adding that the violence in northeastern Syria had, indeed, been reduced following the operation.

According to Stoltenberg, Turkey played a key role in weakening the Islamic State (IS, terror group banned in Russia) by helping the United States, among other countries, in neutralizing the movement's leader, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, whose death did not bring an actual end to the Caliphate.

He also drew attention to the fact that Turkey was the only country that accepted 3.6 million refugees from Syria, and the only alliance state that encountered so many terrorist attacks. For that reason, Stoltenberg noted, the fight against IS in Syria should continue.

The NATO secretary general also commented on the proposal of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to create an international safe zone in northern Syria on the border with Turkey under the auspices of the United Nations, saying he welcomed such efforts.

Stoltenberg emphasized the need for new ideas to resolve the conflict in addition to the existing agreements such as those between Turkey and Russia.

Last month, Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia it considers terrorists and IS. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.