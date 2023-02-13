UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine's Ammunition Expenditure Rate Exceeds NATO Production Level

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Ukraine's ammunition consumption rate currently exceeds NATO countries' ability to produce it, noting that the waiting time for large-calibre ammunition has more than doubled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Ukraine's ammunition consumption rate currently exceeds NATO countries' ability to produce it, noting that the waiting time for large-calibre ammunition has more than doubled.

"The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production," Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers.

The NATO secretary general noted that the waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months.

"Orders placed today would only be delivered two-and-a-half years later," Stoltenberg added.

The NATO meeting will take place from February 14-15 in Brussels, during which NATO defense ministers are expected to discuss the bloc's defense and the strengthening of the security of underwater infrastructure, as well as further and increased support for Ukraine.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

