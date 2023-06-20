UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Met With 'Well-Prepared' Russian Defense Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Met With 'Well-Prepared' Russian Defense Lines

Western-trained and -equipped Ukrainian troops are challenged to break "well-prepared" Russian defense lines during their counteroffensive, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Western-trained and -equipped Ukrainian troops are challenged to break "well-prepared" Russian defense lines during their counteroffensive, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We know that Ukrainians face a difficult terrain, they face dug-in Russian resistance, the Russians have been able to establish static, well-prepared defence lines with minefields, with Dragon's teeth, with tank trenches. But this equipment is exactly the type of equipment Ukrainians need to overcome those well-prepared Russian defensive lines, so therefore I welcome so much support from Germany, but also from other NATO Allies," Stoltenberg said during a visit to a defense plant in Germany.

He described the present phase of hostilities as "a war of attrition," adding that "a war of attrition becomes a war of logistics." To ensure Ukraine's resilience, NATO allies should prioritize defense industry capable of supplying, fixing and maintaining equipment in a long run, Stoltenberg said.

The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, the latter being Primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Germany Vladimir Putin Donetsk Tank June All From Industry

Recent Stories

Honorarium cheques issued for prayer leaders, reli ..

Honorarium cheques issued for prayer leaders, religious figures of minorities

27 seconds ago
 NIH issues advisory on Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

NIH issues advisory on Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

29 seconds ago
 Top UK Diplomat Confirms Plans to Visit China

Top UK Diplomat Confirms Plans to Visit China

32 seconds ago
 India to Increase Oil Purchases From Iraq - Energy ..

India to Increase Oil Purchases From Iraq - Energy Minister

34 seconds ago
 PTI chief summoned in murder case of Advocate Abdu ..

PTI chief summoned in murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar

20 minutes ago
 Czech Satellites Set for Launch in 2027 to Hunt fo ..

Czech Satellites Set for Launch in 2027 to Hunt for Resources in Space - Academy

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.