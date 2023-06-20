Western-trained and -equipped Ukrainian troops are challenged to break "well-prepared" Russian defense lines during their counteroffensive, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Western-trained and -equipped Ukrainian troops are challenged to break "well-prepared" Russian defense lines during their counteroffensive, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We know that Ukrainians face a difficult terrain, they face dug-in Russian resistance, the Russians have been able to establish static, well-prepared defence lines with minefields, with Dragon's teeth, with tank trenches. But this equipment is exactly the type of equipment Ukrainians need to overcome those well-prepared Russian defensive lines, so therefore I welcome so much support from Germany, but also from other NATO Allies," Stoltenberg said during a visit to a defense plant in Germany.

He described the present phase of hostilities as "a war of attrition," adding that "a war of attrition becomes a war of logistics." To ensure Ukraine's resilience, NATO allies should prioritize defense industry capable of supplying, fixing and maintaining equipment in a long run, Stoltenberg said.

The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, the latter being Primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.