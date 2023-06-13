UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will become a NATO member, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until it wins in the conflict with Russia.

"Unless Ukraine prevails, then there's no membership to be discussed at all," Stoltenberg told US broadcaster PBS, adding that the alliance was ready to support Kiev for as long as necessary.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to the bloc at NATO's July summit in Vilnius.

He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

Vilnius will host a NATO Summit from July 11 to 12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as defense spending are expected to be on the agenda.

