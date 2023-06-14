Stoltenberg Says Unclear If Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Be 'Turning Point to War'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) It is still unclear if Ukraine's counteroffensive will be a turning point to the conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"NATO defense ministers will meet this week to prepare our summit in Vilnius next month, we meet as Ukraine is conducting a major counteroffensive.

It is still early days and we do not know if this will be a turning point of the war," Stoltenberg said during a pre-ministerial press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.