UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Says US Election Result Should Be Respected, Calls Capitol Violence Shocking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Stoltenberg Says US Election Result Should Be Respected, Calls Capitol Violence Shocking

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in the United States should be respected and called the ongoing violence inside the US Capitol building "shocking."

"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Related Topics

Election NATO Washington, D.C. United States November

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

1 hour ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

2 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

2 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

2 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.