Stoltenberg Says US Election Result Should Be Respected, Calls Capitol Violence Shocking

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in the United States should be respected and called the ongoing violence inside the US Capitol building "shocking."

"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected," Stoltenberg tweeted.