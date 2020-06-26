UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says US Military Presence In Europe Important Both For Europe, North America

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:49 PM

Stoltenberg Says US Military Presence in Europe Important Both for Europe, North America

The US military presence in Europe is important not only for the region but for North America as well, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, praising the US for consulting with allies regarding its plans to nearly halve its military presence in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US military presence in Europe is important not only for the region but for North America as well, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, praising the US for consulting with allies regarding its plans to nearly halve its military presence in Germany.

"At last week's defense ministerial meeting, we also discussed US military presence in Europe, particularly in light of the US plan to reduce its presence in Germany. I welcome that the United States is consulting with allies, while making clear that the US commitment to European security remains strong.

In recent years, the United States has been increasing its military presence in Europe, leading the NATO battle group in Poland, present in Romania and Norway, and with ballistic missile defense-capable destroyers in Spain. The US military presence in Europe is important for Europe and it is also important for North America. Because only by working together can we address the great challenges we face," Stoltenberg said ahead of his talks with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

