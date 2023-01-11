Stoltenberg Says West Should Provide More Military Equipment to Ukraine 'Faster'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO member countries and their allies should provide more advanced military equipment to Ukraine "faster," following reports of Russia gaining control over the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the group had taken under control the entire territory of Soledar, which is of strategic importance for Kiev.

"Good call with (Ukrainian) foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on the vital support that NATO Allies are providing Ukraine in its brave fight against Russia's invasion. Timing is critical. We need to provide more advanced equipment faster," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In December 2022, Kuleba said that Kiev hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

On Monday, media reported that for the first time since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine a year ago, the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw, within the framework of the international coalition, would provide a company of Leopard tanks to Kiev.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.