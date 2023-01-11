UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Says West Should Provide More Military Equipment To Ukraine 'Faster'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Stoltenberg Says West Should Provide More Military Equipment to Ukraine 'Faster'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO member countries and their allies should provide more advanced military equipment to Ukraine "faster," following reports of Russia gaining control over the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO member countries and their allies should provide more advanced military equipment to Ukraine "faster," following reports of Russia gaining control over the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the group had taken under control the entire territory of Soledar, which is of strategic importance for Kiev.

"Good call with (Ukrainian) foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on the vital support that NATO Allies are providing Ukraine in its brave fight against Russia's invasion. Timing is critical. We need to provide more advanced equipment faster," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In December 2022, Kuleba said that Kiev hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

On Monday, media reported that for the first time since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine a year ago, the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw, within the framework of the international coalition, would provide a company of Leopard tanks to Kiev.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Company Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom February April December Media From

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.