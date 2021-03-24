UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says World Needs Nuclear Agreements Covering More Weapons, More Countries

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the world requires agreements on nuclear arms control covering more weapons and more countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the world requires agreements on nuclear arms control covering more weapons and more countries.

"All allies remain firmly committed to nuclear arms control and all allies welcome the recent decision to extend the New START treaty.

This must be the beginning of an effort to further strengthen international nuclear arms control. We see that Russia continues to deploy new and destabilizing nuclear weapons. We need agreements that cover more weapons and more nations like China so the arms control regime must take account of new realities," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

