MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he would aim to obtain the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid by Ankara between the May elections in Turkey and the alliance's annual summit in Vilnius scheduled on July 11.

On Thursday, Turkey ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO, clearing the last hurdle in the accession process for the European country. Sweden is still blocked from joining the alliance by Turkey and Hungary.

"My aim remains that after the Turkish elections, but before the Vilnius summit, we can also have the ratification of Sweden," Stoltenberg told Politico.

The secretary general did not specify whether the move would require a change in the Turkish government, adding that the decision was completely up to Turkey, according to the report.

"I will work hard to get the ratification of Sweden in place as soon as possible. But no, it's not as if in this meantime Sweden is alone, without any friends, without any security," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process but softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March. As for Sweden, Turkey is demanding the country expel what it calls Kurdish terrorist organizations, and Hungary also wants to resolve some issues of its own with the nation.