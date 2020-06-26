Stoltenberg Stresses Need to Prevent Security Crisis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday the need to prioritize security challenges even amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order not to see the health crisis turning into a security crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday the need to prioritize security challenges even amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order not to see the health crisis turning into a security crisis.

"Our preparations to deal with a possible second wave of COVID-19 are on track, with an operation plan, a stockpile of medical equipment and more funding ... Our armed forces have been supporting civilian efforts day and night. Our countries must continue to invest to equip them strong and ensure that this health crisis does not turn into a security crisis. Because the security challenges we faced before the pandemic have not disappeared," Stoltenberg said ahead of his talks with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

