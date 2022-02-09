Stoltenberg Supports Inviting Ukraine, Georgia to NATO Madrid Summit - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg backs the idea of inviting the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia to the next summit of the alliance in Madrid, Spanish newspaper Vanguardia reported on Wednesday.

According to Stoltenberg, Madrid summit is a good platform for meetings with NATO partners including Georgia and Ukraine, but the format of such meetings is still to be decided.

The next NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 29-30, during which a new concept for the alliance is expected to be adopted.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.