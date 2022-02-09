UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Supports Inviting Ukraine, Georgia To NATO Madrid Summit - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Stoltenberg Supports Inviting Ukraine, Georgia to NATO Madrid Summit - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg backs the idea of inviting the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia to the next summit of the alliance in Madrid, Spanish newspaper Vanguardia reported on Wednesday.

According to Stoltenberg, Madrid summit is a good platform for meetings with NATO partners including Georgia and Ukraine, but the format of such meetings is still to be decided.

The next NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 29-30, during which a new concept for the alliance is expected to be adopted.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Madrid Alliance Georgia June Border

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

25 minutes ago
 Governor reviews performance of federal government ..

Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to ..

3 minutes ago
 KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

3 minutes ago
 Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize ..

Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize for Claims Against Labour lea ..

4 minutes ago
 UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with ..

UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with warning

4 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>