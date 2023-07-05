MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Jens Stoltenberg, who has received an extension of his term as NATO Secretary General for another year, will bear the responsibility in the event of Kiev's military failure, while incumbent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could be a solid candidate for his replacement in the future, Belgian military expert and ex-NATO officer Pierre Henrot told Sputnik.

"Jens Stoltenberg organized the support of the West for the Kiev regime, and made NATO participate in the conflict in gradual steps, giving more and more lethal and offensive weapons to Ukraine," Henrot said, adding that the problem is that "the much heralded Ukrainian offensive is petering out."

"The Ukrainian army has merely scratched the surface of the Russian defense and can't find the way to breach it. So, the blame game has started," he noted.

Stoltenberg has been the perfect candidate for the NATO leadership over the ten years of his mandate, which is one reason why the US preferred him to stay on while the search for his replacement continued, Henrot said.

Another reason is that he would also have to assume the responsibility for Ukraine's semi- or full failure and the beginning of peace negotiations with Russia, the expert opined.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen's tenure as the European Commission president ends at about the same time as Stoltenberg's new mandate, in October 2024, Henrot pointed out. Although she said repeatedly that she was not interested in the job, she could still be a solid candidate due to her fitting the US profile of a perfect NATO chief: a woman, a North European politician, and a former German Defense Minister, he said.

As for the potential extension of her mandate, Henrot predicted that it was unlikely.

"Many in European circles and at the European parliament explain that she is ruling alone. They are fed up. Her party, the PPE (the European People's Party) has lost much ground, and many in the party consider her too liberal and too much centered on climate issues. They also claim that she does not understand anything in energy issues which will be a key for the next Commission," he said.

Besides, the scandal related to her personal exchanges with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla uncovered by the European Public Prosecutor's Office's investigation into the excessive cost of the vaccines for Europe, has not yet subsided and would potentially reach its peak in the middle of next year as the probe is ended, Henrot noted.

Therefore, it could be a good opportunity for her to change careers and escape unwanted allegations of conspiring with the major vaccine provider for the EU, according to the expert.

"Ursula von der Leyen is a woman, she was minister of Defense in Germany for 8 years, she is a pal of Zelenskyy and a perfect little American soldier, she won't get enough support for a new European Commission presidency, so Ursula at NATO might simply be the best solution," the expert said.

Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO Secretary General after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.