Stoltenberg to Convene High-Level Meeting Between Sweden, Turkey on July 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he will convene a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on July 10 to discuss Sweden's NATO membership application

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he will convene a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on July 10 to discuss Sweden's NATO membership application.

"On Monday, in Vilnius, I will convene a meeting with president Erdogan and Prime Minister Kristersson as the next step in this process," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Stoltenberg added that Turkey will not be able to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO before the Vilnius summit that will be held on July 11-12.

The secretary general said that, hopefully, the sides will reach a political decision before the summit.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that Ankara still maintains certain requirements for Stockholm before ratifying its NATO membership despite certain progress reached during recent talks in Brussels.

"In the meeting, we all agreed that we have made good progress we all agree that the full membership of Sweden is in the security interest all allies and we all want to complete this process as soon as possible," Stoltenberg said.