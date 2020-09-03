UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg To Convene NATO Meeting On Friday To Discuss Navalny Situation - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:45 PM

Stoltenberg to Convene NATO Meeting on Friday to Discuss Navalny Situation - Spokeswoman

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the alliance's spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the alliance's spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, said on Thursday.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering a medical emergency in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof of the 44-year-old's intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in response that the German government's claims of Navalny's poisoning lacked evidence and added that it was perplexing why Berlin first addressed the EU, NATO and third parties, such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, instead of contacting Russia directly.

"#NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg will address the press after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at Ambassadorial level on the #Novichok attack on Alexey Navalny tomorrow around 12.30pm [10:30 GMT]. The event will be live-streamed on NATO website," Lungescu wrote on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that there had been no contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue of Navalny. He also noted that Russia was interested in shedding the light on the situation as much as anyone else, however, Germany did not provide any information.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Twitter German Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Alliance Angela Merkel August Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

White House Says FDA Not Pressured to Approve COVI ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets UNSC Sanctions Committee's design ..

4 minutes ago

White House Says Confident Will Get Funding to Avo ..

4 minutes ago

Lieutenant, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Nort ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan starts to rise by breaking shackles of co ..

35 minutes ago

Tbilisi Links Cyberattack on Lugar Lab to Georgian ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.