Stoltenberg to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Virtual Meeting on Afghanistan on Friday

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he will host a virtual meeting with NATO foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he will host a virtual meeting with NATO foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Friday.

"I have convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday 20 August to continue our close coordination & discuss our common approach on #Afghanistan," Stoltenberg tweeted.