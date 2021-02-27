UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg To Join Inter-Parliamentary Conference On European Security On March 3 - NATO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 04:30 AM

Stoltenberg to Join Inter-Parliamentary Conference on European Security on March 3 - NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will address the inter-parliamentary conference on European security on March 3, the alliance said.

"On Wednesday 03 March 2021, the NATO Secretary General Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will deliver a keynote address in the Interparliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defense Policy, organized by the Portuguese Parliament in the context of Portugal's Presidency of the Council of the European Union," NATO said in a statement on Friday.

The secretary general's speech will be followed by a Q&A session with the lawmakers.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament European Union Alliance Portugal March

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

4 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

5 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

4 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

4 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

4 hours ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.