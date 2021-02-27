Stoltenberg to Join Inter-Parliamentary Conference on European Security on March 3 - NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will address the inter-parliamentary conference on European security on March 3, the alliance said.

"On Wednesday 03 March 2021, the NATO Secretary General Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will deliver a keynote address in the Interparliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defense Policy, organized by the Portuguese Parliament in the context of Portugal's Presidency of the Council of the European Union," NATO said in a statement on Friday.

The secretary general's speech will be followed by a Q&A session with the lawmakers.