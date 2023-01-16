UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg To Join US-Led Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting On January 20

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Stoltenberg to Join US-Led Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting on January 20

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 20, the alliance's press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 20, the alliance's press service said on Monday.

"The meeting is hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and will focus on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the related security issues facing NATO Allies and partners," the statement said.

It is also expected that Stoltenberg would have bilateral talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and other officials.

Earlier in the day, the NATO secretary general said that further decisions would have to be made at the upcoming meeting regarding Western arms supplies to Kiev. He added that military support for Ukraine was the fastest way to peace and praised the decisions by the United States and Germany to equip Ukrainian troops with armored personnel carriers, as well as France's readiness to supply light battle tanks to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that NATO member countries and their allies should provide more advanced military equipment to Ukraine faster, following reports of Russia gaining control over the city of Soledar from Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Kiev Alliance Austin United States January February April From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Abdullah receives Japan&#039;s Minister of ..

Sheikh Abdullah receives Japan&#039;s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry

9 minutes ago
 Daughter of Ousted Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra ..

Daughter of Ousted Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Claims Readiness to Run for Hi ..

5 minutes ago
 Multan Press Club (MPC) President Shakeel Anjum ca ..

Multan Press Club (MPC) President Shakeel Anjum calls on Punjab Chief Minister C ..

6 minutes ago
 Provincial Women Police Conference held in Lahore

Provincial Women Police Conference held in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 5-day national polio-eradication campaign begins i ..

5-day national polio-eradication campaign begins in AJK

6 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.