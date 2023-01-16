Stoltenberg to Join US-Led Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting on January 20

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 20, the alliance's press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 20, the alliance's press service said on Monday.

"The meeting is hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and will focus on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the related security issues facing NATO Allies and partners," the statement said.

It is also expected that Stoltenberg would have bilateral talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and other officials.

Earlier in the day, the NATO secretary general said that further decisions would have to be made at the upcoming meeting regarding Western arms supplies to Kiev. He added that military support for Ukraine was the fastest way to peace and praised the decisions by the United States and Germany to equip Ukrainian troops with armored personnel carriers, as well as France's readiness to supply light battle tanks to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that NATO member countries and their allies should provide more advanced military equipment to Ukraine faster, following reports of Russia gaining control over the city of Soledar from Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.