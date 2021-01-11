UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg To Meet Mauritanian President At NATO Headquarters On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Stoltenberg to Meet Mauritanian President at NATO Headquarters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday will meet Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at NATO headquarters located in Belgium's capital of Brussels, a press release, published on NATO's website on Monday, said.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr.

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, on Thursday, 14 January 2021, at NATO Headquarters," the press release said.

According to the press release, Stoltenberg and Ghazouani will address a video press conference following their meeting, with no journalists being allowed to enter the headquarters due to the COVID-19 related measures.

NATO and Mauritania cooperate within a Mediterranean Dialogue partnership program since February 1995. The sides conduct joint activities in security and military spheres, as well as in the fields of science and diplomacy.

