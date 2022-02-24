Stoltenberg to Meet With European Commission President on Thursday - NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, NATO said.

"On Thursday 24 February 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, at the European Commission," NATO said in a statement on Wednesday.