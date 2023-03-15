UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg To Participate In Ukraine Defense Contact Group Online Meeting On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Stoltenberg to Participate in Ukraine Defense Contact Group Online Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend an online meeting of the US-led defense contact group on Ukraine scheduled for March 15, NATO said on Wednesday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will attend the virtual ministerial Ukraine Defense Contact Group on 15 March 2023," NATO said in a statement.

The meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the statement noted.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Austin March

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

9 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

60 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

60 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

59 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.