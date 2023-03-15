Stoltenberg to Participate in Ukraine Defense Contact Group Online Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend an online meeting of the US-led defense contact group on Ukraine scheduled for March 15, NATO said on Wednesday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will attend the virtual ministerial Ukraine Defense Contact Group on 15 March 2023," NATO said in a statement.

The meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the statement noted.