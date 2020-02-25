UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg To Receive ICRC President In Brussels On Wednesday - NATO

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Stoltenberg to Receive ICRC President in Brussels on Wednesday - NATO

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the headquarters of the alliance on Wednesday, NATO said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the headquarters of the alliance on Wednesday, NATO said on Tuesday.

"The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mr. Peter Maurer, will visit NATO Headquarters on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. He will meet the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg and will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council," the alliance said in a press release.

The press release did not provide any additional details regarding the scheduled meeting.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Brussels Alliance February 2020

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

5 minutes ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

2 minutes ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

2 minutes ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

2 minutes ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

2 minutes ago

CAR Counts on Russia's Help to Rejoin Kimberley Pr ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.