Stoltenberg to Receive ICRC President in Brussels on Wednesday - NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the headquarters of the alliance on Wednesday, NATO said on Tuesday.

"The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mr. Peter Maurer, will visit NATO Headquarters on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. He will meet the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg and will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council," the alliance said in a press release.

The press release did not provide any additional details regarding the scheduled meeting.