Stoltenberg To Receive Israeli Alternate Prime Minister In Brussels On Monday - NATO

Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Stoltenberg to Receive Israeli Alternate Prime Minister in Brussels on Monday - NATO

Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on July 12, the bloc said on Friday

Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on July 12, the bloc said on Friday.

"On Monday, July 12, 2021, the NATO Secretary-General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Mr. Yair Lapid, at NATO Headquarters," the alliance said, without specifying the agenda of the meeting.

Lapid is the current prime minister-designate in the rotation government with Naftali Bennett. He is expected to assume office on August 27, 2023. The position was created to resolve the prolonged political crisis.

Israel has been an important partner to NATO for more than twenty years, sharing life-saving intelligence with the alliance on countless occasions. In 2018, Israel's Intelligence Corps unit thwarted an "air attack" of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) on European soil.

