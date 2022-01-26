- Home
- Stoltenberg to Speak at 18:00 GMT Amid Reports of Delivery of Written Response to Russia
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:24 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver remarks at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday following reports the United States delivered written responses to Russia's security proposals, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.
