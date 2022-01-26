Stoltenberg to Speak at 18:00 GMT Amid Reports of Delivery of Written Response to Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver remarks at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday following reports the United States delivered written responses to Russia's security proposals, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver remarks at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday following reports the United States delivered written responses to Russia's security proposals, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will give an online press conference today, 26 January, at 19:00 CET (18:00 GMT)," Lungescu said in a statement.