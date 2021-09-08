Stoltenberg to Take Part in Virtual Meeting of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan on Wednesday held at the initiative of Washington and Berlin

"On Wednesday 8 September 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will participate in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan co-hosted by the US Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, and the German Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas," NATO said in a statement.