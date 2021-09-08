UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg To Take Part In Virtual Meeting Of Foreign Ministers On Afghanistan

Wed 08th September 2021

Stoltenberg to Take Part in Virtual Meeting of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan on Wednesday held at the initiative of Washington and Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan on Wednesday held at the initiative of Washington and Berlin.

"On Wednesday 8 September 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will participate in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan co-hosted by the US Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, and the German Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas," NATO said in a statement.

