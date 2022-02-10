Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With President Iohannis - NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Romania on Friday and meet with President Klaus Iohannis, the alliance said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Romania on Friday and meet with President Klaus Iohannis, the alliance said on Thursday.

"On Friday, 11 February 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will visit the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Romania, together with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis. They will meet military personnel from Allied nations deployed to Romania, and will give a press conference," NATO said in a statement.