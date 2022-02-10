UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg To Visit Romania On Friday, Meet With President Iohannis - NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With President Iohannis - NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Romania on Friday and meet with President Klaus Iohannis, the alliance said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Romania on Friday and meet with President Klaus Iohannis, the alliance said on Thursday.

"On Friday, 11 February 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will visit the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Romania, together with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis. They will meet military personnel from Allied nations deployed to Romania, and will give a press conference," NATO said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Alliance Romania February From

Recent Stories

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opene ..

Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opener

2 minutes ago
 Development journey extended to backward areas: CM ..

Development journey extended to backward areas: CM

2 minutes ago
 ADC reviews welfare development work under good go ..

ADC reviews welfare development work under good governance policy

2 minutes ago
 Robber's gang held: looted items, valuables recove ..

Robber's gang held: looted items, valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of cop involved in st ..

Court grants physical remand of cop involved in student's shooting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>