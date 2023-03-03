Stoltenberg to Visit Sweden From March 7-8, Meet With EU Defense Ministers - NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official visit to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, from March 7-8 to participate in an informal meeting of the European Union Defense Ministers Council, the alliance said on Friday.

"On 7-8 March 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Stockholm, Sweden," the statement read.

Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on March 7, after which the politicians will hold a joint press conference. On March 8, the secretary general will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting with defense ministers, where he will have a doorstep upon arrival, according to the statement.

The EU defense ministers are expected to discuss, among other things, the progress of a training mission for the Ukrainian military and an increase in ammunition deliveries to Kiev.

The West started providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles, after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, saying that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.