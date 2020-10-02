UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg To Visit Turkey On Monday, Greece On Tuesday - NATO

Stoltenberg to Visit Turkey on Monday, Greece on Tuesday - NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Ankara on Monday and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and visit Greece a day after, NATO said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Ankara on Monday and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and visit Greece a day after, NATO said Friday.

"On Monday, 5 October 2020, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Ankara. Mr. Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and other senior government officials," the press release read.

In another press release, NATO said the secretary general would travel to Greece on Tuesday and meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakim Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

Greece and Turkey are involved in a dispute over exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

