Stoltenberg To Visit US Aircraft Carrier Participating In NATO Exercise On October 25

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Stoltenberg to Visit US Aircraft Carrier Participating in NATO Exercise on October 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit on October 25 the US aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush that is taking part in NATO Neptune Strike multi-domain exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the alliance said on Monday.

"On 25 October 2022, NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will visit the US Navy Aircraft Carrier USS George H.W. Bush, which is currently participating in NATO Exercise Neptune Strike 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea," the alliance said in a statement.

During his visit, Stoltenberg will meet crew members, observe flight deck operations, and speak to news media present on board of the military vessel, the statement read.

Neptune Strike is a multi-domain exercise being carried out by NATO's naval striking and support forces in the Mediterranean Sea from October 14-28. As part of the drills, the alliance's forces are simulating air operations with participation of land-based fighters, air-to-air refueling tankers and airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The current exercise is the third phase of NATO's long-planned Project Neptune series, which was unveiled in 2020. Two previous military drills under this project took place in February and May

