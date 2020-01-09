Stoltenberg, Trump Agree NATO Can Contribute More to Middle East - Alliance Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday that the alliance can contribute more to stabilization in the middle East, the alliance said in a statement on both leaders' phone call on Monday.

"The President asked the Secretary General for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East. They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism," NATO said.

Trump said in an address to the nation earlier on Wednesday that he will ask NATO to become more involved in issues in the Middle East after Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq hosting US forces.