Stoltenberg Urges NATO to Keep Supporting Kiev, Not to Underestimate Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Western countries should not underestimate Russia, stressing the need for the continued support of Kiev and the strengthening of the alliance's defenses.

"We should not underestimate Russia. We must continue to support Ukraine and we must keep our defenses strong to send a clear message to Moscow and Minsk that NATO will protect every inch of the allied territory," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with the Estonian prime minister in Brussels.

On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen its eastern flank, citing the risks associated with the relocation of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, to Belarus after the June 24 armed mutiny in Russia.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.