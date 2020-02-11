Stoltenberg Urges Syrian Government Forces to Prevent Civilian Casualties in Idlib

Syria's armed forces, which are supported by Russia, must take steps to limit civilian causalities amid an uptick of violence in Idlib province, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of this week's ministerial meeting of the military alliance

Stoltenberg stated that he was very concerned about the ongoing violence in Idlib province, which has escalated as Syrian government forces attempt to retake territory controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group (formerly Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

"We call on Assad and Russia, because Russia provides support to the Assad regime, to stop these attacks, to respect international law and to fully support UN efforts to try to find a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary-general added that stopping violence in the region was urgent, as hundreds of thousands of civilians have already been forced to flee the region.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are forced, once again, to flee, and therefore the Russian-backed Assad regime has to stop this killing," Stoltenberg remarked, adding that he expected the hostilities in Idlib to be on the agenda of this week's NATO ministerial meeting.

Tensions have escalated in Idlib after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point in the province, killing seven military personnel and one contractor on February 3. In response, Turkey has conducted a number of retaliatory attacks that led to the deaths of 76 Syrian troops. On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that 101 Syrian government targets have been destroyed by Turkish forces.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, approximately 700,000 people have fled Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces since early December as fighting has intensified in the region.