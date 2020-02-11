UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Urges Syrian Government Forces To Prevent Civilian Casualties In Idlib

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Stoltenberg Urges Syrian Government Forces to Prevent Civilian Casualties in Idlib

Syria's armed forces, which are supported by Russia, must take steps to limit civilian causalities amid an uptick of violence in Idlib province, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of this week's ministerial meeting of the military alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Syria's armed forces, which are supported by Russia, must take steps to limit civilian causalities amid an uptick of violence in Idlib province, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of this week's ministerial meeting of the military alliance.

Stoltenberg stated that he was very concerned about the ongoing violence in Idlib province, which has escalated as Syrian government forces attempt to retake territory controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group (formerly Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

"We call on Assad and Russia, because Russia provides support to the Assad regime, to stop these attacks, to respect international law and to fully support UN efforts to try to find a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary-general added that stopping violence in the region was urgent, as hundreds of thousands of civilians have already been forced to flee the region.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are forced, once again, to flee, and therefore the Russian-backed Assad regime has to stop this killing," Stoltenberg remarked, adding that he expected the hostilities in Idlib to be on the agenda of this week's NATO ministerial meeting.

Tensions have escalated in Idlib after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point in the province, killing seven military personnel and one contractor on February 3. In response, Turkey has conducted a number of retaliatory attacks that led to the deaths of 76 Syrian troops. On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that 101 Syrian government targets have been destroyed by Turkish forces.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, approximately 700,000 people have fled Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces since early December as fighting has intensified in the region.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo Alliance Turkish Lira February December Government Refugee

Recent Stories

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

35 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai partner to develop global healthc ..

6 minutes ago

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

14 minutes ago

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

17 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

21 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.