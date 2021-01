(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting has not been specified.

During their previous meeting on December 15, Stoltenberg and von der Leyen discussed cybersecurity, climate change, and resilience.