Stoltenberg, Von Der Leyen to Visit Lithuania on November 28, to Discuss Belarus - Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Lithuania on Sunday and meet with President Gitanas Nauseda, the latter's office said on Thursday.

"The president will discuss with the leaders of NATO and the European Commission the security in the region, the situation on the border of the European Union and Belarus, which has developed as a result of the hybrid attack carried out by the Lukashenko regime," the statement says.