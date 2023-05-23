UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Welcomes Decision Of Some NATO States To Start Training Ukrainian Pilots

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Stoltenberg Welcomes Decision of Some NATO States to Start Training Ukrainian Pilots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday the decision of several NATO countries to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s and did not rule out the supply of the aircraft to Kiev in the future.

"I welcome the decision by several NATO allies, including Germany, to start training of (Ukrainian) pilots because that gives us the opportunity, the possibility to make decisions also on delivery (of F-16s) later on," Stoltenberg said ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

The decision is an important step "that partly will enable us (NATO states) to then deliver fighter jets at some stage," the head said.

Additionally, the secretary general said that the alliance is currently "in the process of revising the guidelines, the capability targets for battle decisive ammunitions, which includes also 155 ammunition, which is a critical piece of ammunition in the war in Ukraine."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Germany Brussels Kiev Alliance

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

55 seconds ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

56 minutes ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

2 hours ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.