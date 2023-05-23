Stoltenberg Welcomes Decision of Some NATO States to Start Training Ukrainian Pilots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday the decision of several NATO countries to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s and did not rule out the supply of the aircraft to Kiev in the future.

"I welcome the decision by several NATO allies, including Germany, to start training of (Ukrainian) pilots because that gives us the opportunity, the possibility to make decisions also on delivery (of F-16s) later on," Stoltenberg said ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

The decision is an important step "that partly will enable us (NATO states) to then deliver fighter jets at some stage," the head said.

Additionally, the secretary general said that the alliance is currently "in the process of revising the guidelines, the capability targets for battle decisive ammunitions, which includes also 155 ammunition, which is a critical piece of ammunition in the war in Ukraine."