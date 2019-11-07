Stoltenberg Welcomes Dialogue With Russia But Calls on Alliance to Show Firmness

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance welcomed a dialogue with Russia, but stressed that the bloc members needed to show firmness in their position toward Moscow

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concern over NATO's increasing military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region and said that Moscow saw it as a "frank anti-Russian intention."

"I am a strong advocate of a dialogue with Russia and of course arms control, INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty], whatever it is, we need to talk to Russia. But then, for me, there is no contradiction between NATO, strong deterrence and defense and dialogue with Russia.

Actually for me, that is a precondition. Because we have to be united and we have to be firm in our dialogue with Russia. If not, they may interpret it as weakness," Stoltenberg said at the Korber Global Leaders Dialogue event in Berlin.

He added that he was glad that, over the past few years, Russia and NATO were able to hold joint meetings to discuss issues of common interest, such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg arrived in Germany for a four-day visit on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a number of other senior German officials, including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and several lawmakers.