Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed to NATO-Russia Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday welcomed the fact that Moscow has agreed to hold a Russia-NATO Council meeting.

"I welcome that Russia has agreed to hold a meeting of NATO-Russia Council, this is a good sign," Stoltenberg told a press conference.