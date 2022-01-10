Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed To NATO-Russia Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday welcomed the fact that Moscow has agreed to hold a Russia-NATO Council meeting.
"I welcome that Russia has agreed to hold a meeting of NATO-Russia Council, this is a good sign," Stoltenberg told a press conference.