Stoltenberg Welcomes New EU Measures Against Belarus Following Ryanair Incident

Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:37 PM

Stoltenberg Welcomes New EU Measures Against Belarus Following Ryanair Incident

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday the new EU measures issued against Belarus following the Ryanair plane incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday the new EU measures issued against Belarus following the Ryanair plane incident.

"I welcome the additional measures agreed by the European Union.

There must an urgent international investigation and journalist Roman Protasevich and his companion, Sofia Sapega, must be immediately released. The North Atlantic Council will address this issue later today," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing following his meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

