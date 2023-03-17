NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he supports Turkey's decision to begin the ratification process of the Finland's application to join the alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he supports Turkey's decision to begin the ratification process of the Finland's application to join the alliance.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country is starting the ratification of Finland's application to join NATO.

"I welcome today's decision by Turkey to move ahead with the ratification of Finland's membership in NATO. This will strengthen Finland's security, it will strengthen Sweden's security, and it will strengthen NATO's security. I hope that the Turkish Grand National Assembly will vote to ratify as soon as possible," the statement said.