UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the upcoming June 14 NATO summit and the situation in the region

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the upcoming June 14 NATO summit and the situation in the region.

"Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa of our valued partner #Ukraine.

We discussed the upcoming #NATOSummit, the security situation in the region & #Russia's unacceptable military build-up. I stressed our continued political & practical support & encouraged their reform process," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Related Topics

NATO June

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister d ..

22 minutes ago

6th Pakistan Super League resumes in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Hopes Beijing to Issue Vis ..

59 seconds ago

Court Sentences Man Who Slapped Macron to 4 Months ..

1 minute ago

IMF, Argentina Dialogue on New Program Continues, ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.