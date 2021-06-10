Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the upcoming June 14 NATO summit and the situation in the region.

"Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa of our valued partner #Ukraine.

We discussed the upcoming #NATOSummit, the security situation in the region & #Russia's unacceptable military build-up. I stressed our continued political & practical support & encouraged their reform process," Stoltenberg tweeted.